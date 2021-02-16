2,496 Shares in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Purchased by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 48,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $108.23 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $64.57 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.61.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

