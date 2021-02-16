25,000 Shares in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Purchased by JW Asset Management LLC

JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. Hydrofarm Holdings Group accounts for 0.5% of JW Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,862,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,770,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HYFM. William Blair started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.76. 1,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,038. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $93.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.85.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

