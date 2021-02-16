2,692 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,692 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,567,000 after purchasing an additional 98,815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,138,000 after buying an additional 69,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after buying an additional 47,639 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 781,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,781,000 after buying an additional 50,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

WMS opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $125,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $283,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,870.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,966,863 shares of company stock valued at $146,884,642. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

