2,875 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

NovoCure stock opened at $189.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 998.21 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $194.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.71.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

