2,900 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,128.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 18,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

