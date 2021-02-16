2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of TWOU opened at $55.55 on Friday. 2U has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. On average, analysts expect that 2U will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 2U by 37.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,238,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,768 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,901,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,663,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,056,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 645,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,528,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

