$3.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will announce sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $13.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.27 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $15.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after buying an additional 404,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,007,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,152,000 after buying an additional 63,527 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after buying an additional 254,967 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 792,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,984,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock opened at $276.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.04. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $293.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

