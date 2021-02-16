330,000 Shares in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Purchased by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 330,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 131.4% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 7,809,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,796,000 after buying an additional 4,435,372 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,571,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,962 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,656,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 192.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 796,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 524,331 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,754,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESRT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. 20,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,321. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,002.00, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

