$336.48 Million in Sales Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will announce $336.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.52 million and the lowest is $328.43 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $520.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Several research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $999,842.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,863 shares in the company, valued at $42,482,653.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,722 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

BFAM traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.96. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,952. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $178.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.68.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

