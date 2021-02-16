34,558 Shares in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Purchased by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,558 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $24,581,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

