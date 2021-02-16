349,525 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Bought by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 349,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,913,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.2% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

