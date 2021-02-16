3,505 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.4% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $337.31 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $336.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.97.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

