3,680 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,680 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $427,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,718 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $108,766,000 after purchasing an additional 989,605 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $106,436,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $82,000,000 after purchasing an additional 575,720 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $128.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.79 and its 200-day moving average is $108.97. The stock has a market cap of $227.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.