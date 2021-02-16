3,821 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,307 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $2,900,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Royal Gold by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGLD stock opened at $111.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

