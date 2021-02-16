398 Shares in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Bought by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EV. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 496.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 28,355 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

NYSE EV opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.14 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.