4,254 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Masco by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

