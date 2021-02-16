4,300 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 329.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,758 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,682,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,340,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,788,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,618,000 after purchasing an additional 807,930 shares during the period. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 20.4% in the third quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,907,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,561,000 after purchasing an additional 492,964 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $196.59 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $208.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.23 and its 200-day moving average is $122.76. The company has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a PE ratio of -216.03 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

