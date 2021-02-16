$45.52 Million in Sales Expected for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to post sales of $45.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.97 million to $47.06 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment posted sales of $41.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year sales of $181.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.89 million to $187.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $190.28 million, with estimates ranging from $175.36 million to $205.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

MNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,558,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,391,000 after acquiring an additional 171,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,601,000 after acquiring an additional 355,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,709,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.74. 382,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

