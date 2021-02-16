45,294 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 9,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $32.99.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

