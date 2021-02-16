4,939 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VV stock opened at $185.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $185.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.25.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

