4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,887,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CATV traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,151,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,188,297. 4Cable TV International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

Get 4Cable TV International alerts:

About 4Cable TV International

4Cable TV International, Inc provides specialty solutions to the cable television sector. It offers a suite of products comprising RF to Fiber (RF2F), a proprietary line of coax-to-fiber taps that enables cable operators to reach homes within their franchise authorized area; PowerMiser, a circuitry, which allows a low current 1 GHz amplifier and/or line extender to be constructed with a decrease in current power requirements; RF over Glass (RFoG) signal distribution technology that combines the existing cable TV infrastructure with fiber optics to reach the home; and Node+0 application, which combines the RFoG technology platform with its PowerMiser engineering to take fiber signal.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for 4Cable TV International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Cable TV International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.