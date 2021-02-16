4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Up to $44.91

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.91, but opened at $51.60. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology therapeutic areas.

