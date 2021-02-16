500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.67

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.67 and last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 37695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.42.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%.

500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

