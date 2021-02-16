5,063 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $187.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.77.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.