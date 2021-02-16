$52.21 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report $52.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.04 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $43.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $187.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.49 million to $188.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $225.92 million, with estimates ranging from $223.71 million to $228.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $55.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $458,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Fraser Bullock sold 25,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $958,646.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,343.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,713 shares of company stock worth $9,990,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 274.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

