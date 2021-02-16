$60.29 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will report sales of $60.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the lowest is $60.20 million. PROS posted sales of $66.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $252.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.35 million to $257.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $285.20 million, with estimates ranging from $273.22 million to $301.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%.

PRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of PROS stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.27. 243,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,544. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.92. PROS has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $468,436.50. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $45,301.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,656.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,703 shares of company stock worth $7,984,576. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of PROS by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PROS by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PROS by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

