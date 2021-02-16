600 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $2,329,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 34.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,248. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.77. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $164.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,402. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.