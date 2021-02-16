62,769 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 62,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,200,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,382,000 after acquiring an additional 609,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,156,000 after acquiring an additional 502,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after acquiring an additional 202,419 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after acquiring an additional 173,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $198.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

