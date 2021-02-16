7,774 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Bought by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $497,904,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,630 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,828 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1,139.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,573,000 after purchasing an additional 839,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 332,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,753,000 after purchasing an additional 309,106 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Z. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Shares of Z stock traded up $7.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.04. The company had a trading volume of 127,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $202.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.34.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $101,636.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 88,994 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $10,042,082.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,543.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,738 shares of company stock worth $48,008,439. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

