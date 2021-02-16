$80.00 Million in Sales Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to announce sales of $80.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. AnaptysBio posted sales of $3.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,566.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $95.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $39.39 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $69.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

ANAB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other AnaptysBio news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $3.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.17. 519,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,955. The firm has a market cap of $879.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.