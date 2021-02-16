800 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after purchasing an additional 935,865 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk by 6,196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 328,849 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Autodesk by 744.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,746,000 after purchasing an additional 151,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Autodesk by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,003 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $305.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.51 and its 200-day moving average is $264.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.04.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.