88mph (MPH) Trading Down 10.2% This Week

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a market capitalization of $43.28 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph token can currently be bought for $149.73 or 0.00300772 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 88mph alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00059356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00263667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00086079 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00074108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00088239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.48 or 0.00410752 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00181826 BTC.

88mph Token Profile

88mph’s total supply is 328,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,032 tokens. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp.

88mph Token Trading

88mph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.