8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 467.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,739 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 21.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 943,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 168,322 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 533,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 27,299 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 413.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 196,878 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,428.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $58,040.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,400.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,397 shares of company stock worth $2,288,507 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

