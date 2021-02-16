9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Trading 12.3% Higher

Shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) traded up 12.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.29. 4,137,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 2,475,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 9F stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

9F Company Profile (NASDAQ:JFU)

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

