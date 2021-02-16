A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Update

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the January 14th total of 67,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $538,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 59,169 shares of company stock worth $1,762,653 over the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 108.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.