A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $97,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,306 shares of company stock valued at $625,444 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

