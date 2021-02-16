Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s current price.

ABEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.34.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,922.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $50,475.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 920,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,933 over the last ninety days. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $78,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 88,424 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

