Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:FAP)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSE:FAP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

TSE:FAP opened at C$3.28 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a 52-week low of C$2.51 and a 52-week high of C$3.67. The company has a market cap of C$166.44 million and a P/E ratio of -14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.05.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

