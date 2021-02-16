ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.35). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACAD. Mizuho started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,507.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,531 over the last 90 days. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 69,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,921,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,264,000 after purchasing an additional 116,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,832,000 after purchasing an additional 296,883 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,358,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after buying an additional 361,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

