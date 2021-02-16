AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Stock Price Down 8.4%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s share price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 10,750,825 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 9,508,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $208.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 55,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

