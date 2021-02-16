Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $103.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.23. The company has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.