Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $108.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,673,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 70,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 231,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock opened at $125.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $135.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

