Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $109.26 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $142.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

