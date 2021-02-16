Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 163,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $42.17.

