Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) & Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Info Service Public and Telenor ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Telenor ASA 0 5 4 0 2.44

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Telenor ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service Public $5.82 billion 3.07 $1.00 billion N/A N/A Telenor ASA $12.95 billion 1.91 $883.79 million $0.73 23.05

Advanced Info Service Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telenor ASA.

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Advanced Info Service Public pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Telenor ASA pays out 101.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service Public 15.56% 39.86% 7.95% Telenor ASA 9.33% 27.33% 4.26%

Summary

Advanced Info Service Public beats Telenor ASA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides Internet data center, and Internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes Internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcast services include broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission. The company also provides wholesale services that enable the operators to route international voice, messaging, data, and signaling traffic through a single connection to a global network, as well as handles international roaming relationships. In addition, it offers digital services, such as international communication services and machine to machine communication, as well as Internet based services, digital media advertising, and financial services. Further, the company sells mobile devices/phones. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.