Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) (LON:AVO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.99

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) (LON:AVO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.99 and traded as high as $42.65. Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 65,280 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.38. The company has a market capitalization of £143.77 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.11.

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) Company Profile (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

