AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $122,000 Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Terex were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,658 shares of company stock worth $2,487,234. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -657.17 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.