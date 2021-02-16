AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after purchasing an additional 118,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MarketAxess by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,072,000 after buying an additional 48,152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MarketAxess by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after buying an additional 166,617 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,799,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $26,058,763. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point raised their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $552.55 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $545.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.