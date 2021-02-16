AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 4,380.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Redfin were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after buying an additional 55,286 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDFN. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

Redfin stock opened at $90.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.14 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $97.15.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $257,802.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $234,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,321 shares of company stock worth $5,943,122. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

