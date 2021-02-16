AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 249 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,961,000 after purchasing an additional 810,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pinterest by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinterest by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,682,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,873,000 after acquiring an additional 739,061 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,502,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $87.37.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $84,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $2,383,164.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,856,802 shares of company stock worth $130,013,896 over the last three months.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

